Health Department expands tick surveillance
As the summer tick season begins, the Health Department is expanding tick surveillance and reminding New Yorkers about steps to prevent tick bites. The department has expanded tick surveillance efforts from seven to 21 sites citywide, with an additional 11 sites on Staten Island.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
