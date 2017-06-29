Headed outdoors for the long weekend? Watch out for tick bites
Public health officials and entomologists say ticks are becoming more prevalent in southern Ontario compared to years past. But outdoor enthusiasts should check themselves over to make sure they're not bringing back an unwanted guest, given the rise of ticks in southern Ontario, public health officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC