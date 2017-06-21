Harrington Park to ban feeding of wildlife Feeding of deer and other mammals will be banned in Harrington Park. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sUmVDN HARRINGTON PARK - Feeding deer and other mammals will be banned in Harrington Park after the borough received complaints of residents leaving food out for animals, which puts them in closer range of humans.

