Growing Number of Ticks This Season Prompts Schumer to Push for More Medical Research
With the pests now growing in number, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is pushing Federal health officials to fully implement the 21st Century Care Act, which prioritizes research, vaccine development and treatments against tick borne illnesses. One particular concern is Powassan, an illness that is deadlier than Lyme disease.
