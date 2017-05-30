Getting bit? Black flies and ticks on the attack after rains in Minnesota
Voracious biting black flies hatched in rain-swollen creeks and rivers are on a feeding frenzy in some Twin Cities neighborhoods, sending some victims covered with itchy red welts out of their yards and others into doctor offices in search of relief. Meanwhile, recent rain combined with warm weather likely will be a boon to Minnesota ticks which have been inflicting more people with Lyme disease as they expand their territory throughout the state.
