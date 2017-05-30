Experts predict uptick in Lyme disease cases
The CDC estimates there are about 300,000 annual cases of Lyme disease, and experts are predicting a bad season this year. The disease, which is usually contracted through tick bites, is heavily concentrated in the northeast but Florida isn't immune to ticks or Lyme disease.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|18 hr
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
