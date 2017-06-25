Expert tips on avoiding tick bites and illnesses this summer
Tick populations are on the rise during what officials describe as a particularly active tick season in Illinois, so it shouldn't be a surprise that experts are seeing an increase in cases of tickborne illnesses in the area. Here are some basic facts about ticks, tips on avoiding tick bites, and what to do if you suspect you or a family member may have been bitten.
