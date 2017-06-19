Enhanced surveillance of ticks to combat Lyme disease in southern New Brunswick
On Friday, both governments announced that $69,000 has been earmarked for enhanced surveillance and collection of black legged ticks - the insect from which the disease is contracted. The collection will be done through active and passive surveillance.
