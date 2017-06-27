DeWitt expects to start reducing deer herd this winter
DeWitt town officials say they are close to adopting a deer management plan aimed at reducing the number of deer within the town. The town's deer task force has been working on the issue for about 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
