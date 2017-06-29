City starts tick dragging in parks
Ottawa Public Health started tick dragging in city parks on Wednesday in order to test the bugs they catch for Lyme disease. "The ticks will actually cling to the cloth as we drag it over the grass," said Kristen MacNeil, a public health inspector who volunteers with the Lyme disease monitoring and surveillance program.
