Chronic Lyme disease treatments tied to serious adverse effects

Serious bacterial infections have been documented during treatment for chronic Lyme disease, according to research published in the June 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report . Noting that chronic Lyme disease is used by some as a diagnosis for constitutional, musculoskeletal, and neuropsychiatric symptoms , Natalie S. Marzec, M.D., from the University of Colorado in Aurora, and colleagues address the issue of serious bacterial infections during treatments for chronic Lyme disease, detailing five illustrative cases.

