'Chronic Lyme disease' isn't a real diagnosis. So why are ...

Unproven treatments for symptoms sometimes described as "chronic Lyme disease" can be dangerous and even deadly , according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The paper, published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly , documents several cases from recent years in which long courses of IV antibiotics and other supposed remedies led to septic shock and serious bacterial infections.

