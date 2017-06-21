CDC study slams Lyme disease treatment with long-term antibiotics
The Centers for Disease Control has issued a study that calls into question use of long-term antibiotics for treatment of Lyme disease. CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report, "Serious Bacterial Infections Acquired During Treatment of Patients Given a Diagnosis of Chronic Lyme Disease," states that "chronic Lyme disease" is not a scientifically verifiable illness, and that treatments of prolonged antibiotic therapy are ineffective at best, and at worst, potentially fatal.
