CDC study slams Lyme disease treatment with long-term antibiotics

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a study that calls into question use of long-term antibiotics for treatment of Lyme disease. CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report, "Serious Bacterial Infections Acquired During Treatment of Patients Given a Diagnosis of Chronic Lyme Disease," states that "chronic Lyme disease" is not a scientifically verifiable illness, and that treatments of prolonged antibiotic therapy are ineffective at best, and at worst, potentially fatal.

