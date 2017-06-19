Can the Bite of a 'Reverse Zombie' Ti...

Can the Bite of a 'Reverse Zombie' Tick Make You Allergic to Red Meat?

More commonly known as the lone star tick, this unnerving arachnid can transmit an illness with symptoms similar to Lyme disease, as well as a substance that can cause an allergy to red meat. The bite of a rare breed of tick most commonly called the lone star tick can cause itching, stomach cramps, breathing difficulties, and an allergic reaction to red meat.

