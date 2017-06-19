Can the Bite of a 'Reverse Zombie' Tick Make You Allergic to Red Meat?
More commonly known as the lone star tick, this unnerving arachnid can transmit an illness with symptoms similar to Lyme disease, as well as a substance that can cause an allergy to red meat. The bite of a rare breed of tick most commonly called the lone star tick can cause itching, stomach cramps, breathing difficulties, and an allergic reaction to red meat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC