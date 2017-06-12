Be Tick Smart: Maine CDC Names the Wi...

Be Tick Smart: Maine CDC Names the Winners of the 2017 Lyme Disease Awareness Poster Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: State of Maine

AUGUSTA – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention held the 8th annual Lyme Disease Awareness Month Poster Contest to raise awareness and knowledge about prevention against tick-borne illnesses. This year's theme was "Be Tick Smart" and called for students to illustrate at least one preventative method on the poster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May 20 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May 15 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC