Be Tick Smart: Maine CDC Names the Winners of the 2017 Lyme Disease Awareness Poster Contest
AUGUSTA – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention held the 8th annual Lyme Disease Awareness Month Poster Contest to raise awareness and knowledge about prevention against tick-borne illnesses. This year's theme was "Be Tick Smart" and called for students to illustrate at least one preventative method on the poster.
