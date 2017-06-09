As more ticks spread to Illinois from north and south, experts warn of severe season
James Zahn of Lake Villia, Ill. has become concerned with the prevalance of ticks in his area after his daughter Finley, 5, had to go to the ER in April to extract a tick from her scalp and his other daughter Adalyn, 8, had a tick fall from her hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC