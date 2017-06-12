Adults Over 65 Years Old Had the High...

Adults Over 65 Years Old Had the Highest Rates of Lyme Disease in 2016

AUGUSTA – Data released on the Maine Tracking Network today by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that adults over the age of 65 years had the highest rates of Lyme disease in the state last year. While the number of reported cases of the disease increased for all ages in 2016, adults over the age of 65 experienced the sharpest increase, topping 400 reported cases, or 162 cases per 100,000 people in this age group alone.

