3 members of family struggle with Lyme disease
The number of Lyme disease cases in Minnesota is growing, but one family from Monticello has been hit particularly hard. Joan Schuster and both of her two children, 14-year-old Alyssa and 13-year-old Jack, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC