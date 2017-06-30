06/30/2017 Gov. Malloy and Department of Public Health Urge Residents ...
Governor Dannel Malloy and the Connecticut Department of Public Health today announced that, as the weather gets warmer and more people are spending time outdoors, they are urging the public to take steps to prevent Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterial infection transmitted to humans by the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.
