Woman with tickborne Lyme disease now warning others
If you're heading up north or outdoors during the long Memorial Day weekend, watch out for ticks. The Michigan Lyme Disease Association says they've received a lot of reports of bites this year and this season could be the worst they've seen in a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC