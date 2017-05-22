What's Going Around: Aggressive Tick ...

What's Going Around: Aggressive Tick Season

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

It is going to be a very aggressive tick season this year. The mild winter months mean we will be seeing the insects in greater numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Sat CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May 15 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May 11 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC