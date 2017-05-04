What Is Powassan Virus? More Serious Than Lyme, Experts Say This...

What Is Powassan Virus? More Serious ...

What Is Powassan Virus? More Serious Than Lyme, Experts Say

Friday May 5 Read more: Medical Daily

The summer season is fast approaching bringing BBQs, camping trips and a deadly virus. Spread by ticks, Powassan is more rare but also far more serious than the familiar Lyme disease.

