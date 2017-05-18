Warm spring brings ticks out early ac...

Warm spring brings ticks out early across Minnesota

23 hrs ago

The early spring has brought the ticks out ahead of schedule across Minnesota, and experts are warning people to protect themselves against the diseases they carry. The Minnesota Department of Health says anyone who goes outdoors should be alert for the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick.

