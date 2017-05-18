Video of woman putting oil on tick is...

Video of woman putting oil on tick is dangerous

Read more: Mail on Sunday

Do NOT try this at home: Experts TICKed off at a viral video of a woman putting peppermint oil on the parasite as it could give you deadly Lyme disease A Facebook video showing a woman effortlessly removing a tick from her body using just a drop of peppermint oil has amassed more than 27 million views. And no wonder it has proved popular - knowing a quick tick removal trick reduces the time it's allowed to feed, lowering your risk of catching an infectious illness, such Lyme disease.

Chicago, IL

