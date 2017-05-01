Vets warn of tick-borne illnesses fol...

Vets warn of tick-borne illnesses following mild winter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Warmer weather means some pesky bugs are making an appearance in northeast Ohio and veterinarians said they're seeing a spike in the number of ticks on pets. "I walk in the woods every day with my dogs and yesterday from my one dog I took 19 ticks off him and one from myself," said St. Francis Animal Hospital Dr. Dalia Bloze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) 15 hr Mel56 173
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? (Oct '16) Jan '17 deb 2
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC