Ticks spreading rare virus much worse than Lyme Disease
As the warm weather approaches, experts are advising nature-goers to be wary of a rare virus -- which could be far more devastating than Lyme Disease -- being spread by ticks. Powassan virus, a rare and more deadly pathogen than the bacterium that produce Lyme Disease, is also spread through deer ticks, according to the Centers or Disease Contol > In November 2016, a 5-month old from Connecticut was diagnosed with POW after being bitten by a tick that was likely carried in off a relative's clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC