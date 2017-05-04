Ticks spreading rare virus much worse...

Ticks spreading rare virus much worse than Lyme Disease

As the warm weather approaches, experts are advising nature-goers to be wary of a rare virus -- which could be far more devastating than Lyme Disease -- being spread by ticks. Powassan virus, a rare and more deadly pathogen than the bacterium that produce Lyme Disease, is also spread through deer ticks, according to the Centers or Disease Contol > In November 2016, a 5-month old from Connecticut was diagnosed with POW after being bitten by a tick that was likely carried in off a relative's clothing.

