Tick Talk: How to avoid a tick encounter

Tick Talk: How to avoid a tick encounter

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

With tick populations in Maine soaring to record numbers, it is more important than ever to learn how to protect yourself, your family, and your pets from tick-borne disease. Paula Jackson Jones will be at the Camden Public Library on Tuesday, May 23 at noon for an educational talk on "preventing a tick encounter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May 11 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC