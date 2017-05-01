Tick diseases on rise in Maine, and not just Lyme
Maine officials say tick-borne infections are on the rise in the state, and the trend isn't limited to Lyme disease. The state Department of Agriculture , Conservation and Forestry says the number of cases of anaplasmosis rose from 186 to 372 last year.
