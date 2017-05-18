Tick and mosquito season officially begins -
Mosquito and tick season has officially begun in Ohio, and the Ohio Department of Health urges people to "fight the bite" and take precautions to prevent bites from mosquitoes and ticks which can carry diseases such as West Nile virus, Zika virus and Lyme disease. Ohio has a type of mosquito that can transmit West Nile virus, and 17 cases were reported in the state last year.
