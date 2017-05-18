This tick season is going to be dange...

This tick season is going to be dangerous: here's how to protect

Read more: New York Daily News

Ticks are increasingly abundant in the U.S. areas where they already thrive - the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest - thanks to a recent tick-carrying mouse population outburst and the warmer winter that allowed them to remain active longer than usual. They carry diseases like Powassan virus, Lyme disease and babesiosis so they pose a much bigger threat than just sucking the fun out of a hike.

