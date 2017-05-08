The black-legged tick, ixodes scapularis, can spread Lyme disease.
Temperate weather in recent years has helped ticks grow their habitats, and experts predict the bugs - and the diseases they carry - will continue to show up more and more in the Chicago area. Dr. Susan Little, a veterinary parasitologist at Oklahoma State University, joined Morning Shift's Tony Sarabia to talk about why the Chicago area is seeing more ticks and what people need to know to keep themselves, and their pets, safe.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
