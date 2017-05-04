Terrible Year For Ticks, Westchester: 'POW' Virus Worse Than Lyme Disease
With the warmer winter leading to an increase in the number of deer ticks this spring and summer, experts are increasing awareness of an increase in the reported cases of a potentially life-threatening virus carried and spread by three types of ticks, including the deer tick that transmits Lyme disease. Powassan, known as "POW," is named after Ontario, Canada town where it was identified in a young boy who eventually died from the virus.
