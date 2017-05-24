Tackling the tick predicament

Tackling the tick predicament

'Tis the season of ticks in Saskatchewan and the advice about how to deal with them - and more menacingly, what could happen if you don't - is crawling out of the foliage along with the nasty creatures. "It's a pretty typical year," said CEO of Wakamow Valley Park Margaret Moran.

