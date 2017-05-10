Stars who've had Lyme disease

Bella Hadid. Read on to learn about other stars who've talked about facing Lyme disease..." height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBAHPHI.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f&x=916&y=780" title="May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a time when activists throughout the world shed light on the ba... - Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock/Rex USA" width="624" /> May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a time when activists throughout the world shed light on the bacterial illness that's transferred by ticks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.