'Smart' medicines are changing the game
Bayne's knee would give out without warning when she walked, sending her to the ground. Her joints proceeded to get "stiffer and stiffer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC