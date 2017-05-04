Shania Twain says Lyme disease caused...

Shania Twain says Lyme disease caused her to lose her voice

Canadian songstress Shania Twain recently revealed that the cause of her temporary vocal struggle was linked to Lyme disease , an infection caused by a bacteria spread through ticks. Back in 2011, she opened up about her struggle with dysphonia, which is a medical condition that left her unable to sing.

