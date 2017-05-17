Senate passes measure to combat Lyme disease
The State Senate on Monday passed a handful of bills to help combat the spread of Lyme disease in New York state. Lyme disease can cause fever, rash, joint pain, fatigue and at times serious joint and nervous system complications.
