Rising Deer Tick Populations Could Mean Huge Increase In Lyme Disease Cases In 2017
Medical experts are warning that Lyme disease cases in 2017 may be on the way up in the coming weeks and months, due to a huge rise in deer tick populations. Summer is usually the time when Lyme disease is most common, and a report from Time suggests that Lyme disease may become a bigger problem than it usually is at that time of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC