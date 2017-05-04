Rare Tick Disease in WisconsinWednesday, May 3UNDATED (WSAU-WAOW) --...
Experts are saying that this tick season could be one of the worst in the Central Wisconsin area. Many people have heard of Lyme Disease but a new tick disease, Powassan, has made it's way to Wisconsin.
