Protect Yourself And Family From Lyme Disease
The Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents to be on the lookout for ticks as the weather warms up. A blacklegged deer tick found within the county has recently been confirmed to be a carrier of the Lyme-disease causing bacteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
