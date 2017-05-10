Prime time for ticks coming
Tick disease reports are on the rise this year, not only nationally, but in Ohio as well and experts say prevention needs to begin before the peak heats of summer. "Rural areas such as southeast Ohio are especially susceptible because dog ticks, deer ticks and the lone star ticks are all found there," "Lyme disease is by far our biggest concern but Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases have also been found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC