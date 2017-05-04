Powassan Virus: the Tick-Borne Diseas...

Powassan Virus: the Tick-Borne Disease That Can Be Worse Than Lyme

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Self.com

But now experts say there's another tick-borne illness you should be aware of-and it can be much worse than Lyme. Before you worry too much, know that this illness, Powassan virus, is rare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 2 Mel56 173
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? (Oct '16) Jan '17 deb 2
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC