Oz teacher to undergo Lyme Disease treatment in Cyprus
A young Australian teacher will be travelling half-way around the world to Cyprus this summer to receive treatment for devastating Lyme disease. ve Australia and, after exploring overseas options, determined Cyprus was the best place for her to get the life-saving treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC