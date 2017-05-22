Ottawa now at-risk area for Lyme disease
The tick season has started and this year the City of Ottawa has been designated an at-risk area for Lyme disease for the first time, according to Ottawa Public Health. Craig Calder with Ottawa Public Health said the city tests submitted ticks for Lyme disease to assess the risk of acquiring the infection each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Sat
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC