Ottawa now at-risk area for Lyme disease

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The tick season has started and this year the City of Ottawa has been designated an at-risk area for Lyme disease for the first time, according to Ottawa Public Health. Craig Calder with Ottawa Public Health said the city tests submitted ticks for Lyme disease to assess the risk of acquiring the infection each year.

