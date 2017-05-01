Opioid deaths on the rise in Simcoe M...

Opioid deaths on the rise in Simcoe Muskoka: 35 reported in 2015 reports health unit

With 35 opioid deaths in Simcoe Muskoka in 2015, the region's health unit has begun an opioid strategy group to deal with the rising crisis. From 2013 to 2015, there was an average of 30 deaths per year in Simcoe Muskoka, before jumping two years ago when the last annual data was available.

