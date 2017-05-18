One tick pony: Mt. A study focusses on Lyme disease in horses
A new study being conducted at Mount Allison University aims to shed light on Lyme disease in horses in New Brunswick. Emma Bush, a fourth-year biology student, is spearheading the project under the supervision of Dr. Vett Lloyd, a biologist and "No one has looked at that before and so we don't really have any information from New Brunswick to be looking at.
