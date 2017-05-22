News 2 hour ago 2:54 p.m.Potentially ...

News 2 hour ago 2:54 p.m.Potentially deadly tick-borne virus spreading across country

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KCEN

It's called the Powassan virus. It's carried by the same tick that carries Lyme disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Sat CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May 15 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May 11 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC