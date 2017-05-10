New Lyme Disease Forecast Map Targets Rising Tide of Ticks
As the rate of Lyme disease grows rapidly across the United States, new research offers veterinarians a forecasting map that tells them which parts of the country are most at risk of Lyme disease infections in dogs, which could also help track and predict Lyme disease in people. The forecast map, created by Michael Yabsley, a parasitologist at the University of Georgia, and Christopher McMahan, an assistant professor of mathematical sciences at Clemson University, shows the predicted Lyme disease prevalence - the percentage of dogs who are likely to test positive - by county in each of the 48 contiguous states.
