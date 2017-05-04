Mount A researchers uniting expertise against Lyme disease
Fourteen researchers have come together to form the Lyme Research Network to provide a co-ordinated way to respond to the research needs of the Lyme community, to develop research that looks at the issue from new perspectives, and to share findings. The researchers represent a variety of disciplines including biology, chemistry, geographic information systems, religious studies, English, commerce, political science, psychology, philosophy, economics, and computer science.
