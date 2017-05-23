More ticks means an increase of Lyme disease across Canada - thanks to climate change
The number of Lyme disease cases has shot up across Canada over the last seven years, from 144 in 2009 to a high of 917 in 2015. Blacklegged ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and transmit it to humans through bites.
